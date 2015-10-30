SAO PAULO Oct 30 A gradual increase in loan defaults in Brazil is unlikely to weigh down the quality of Banco Bradesco SA's loan book, as the nation's No. 2 private-sector lender has for years shifted focus towards less risky credit segments, executives said on Friday.

Reserves to cover loan losses remain at high levels, allowing Bradesco to navigate through the current credit market cycle without any significant trouble, Carlos Firetti, Bradesco's head of investor relations, said at a conference call to discuss third-quarter results. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)