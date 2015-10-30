BRIEF-Ozderici REIT Q1 revenue up at 10.4 mln lira
* Said on Tuesday that Q1 revenue at 10.4 million lira ($2.94 million) versus 3.4 million lira year ago
SAO PAULO Oct 30 A gradual increase in loan defaults in Brazil is unlikely to weigh down the quality of Banco Bradesco SA's loan book, as the nation's No. 2 private-sector lender has for years shifted focus towards less risky credit segments, executives said on Friday.
Reserves to cover loan losses remain at high levels, allowing Bradesco to navigate through the current credit market cycle without any significant trouble, Carlos Firetti, Bradesco's head of investor relations, said at a conference call to discuss third-quarter results. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
May 3 Australian shares ended lower on Wednesday as financial and basic material stocks extended losses, brought down by softer metals prices and as caution about bank earnings and monetary policy weighed on sentiment.