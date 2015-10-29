BRIEF-Merlin Properties Q1 net result up 47.1 pct
* SAID ON THURSDAY Q1 GROSS RENTAL INCOME 115.3 MLN EUROS VS 76.8 MLN EUROS YR AGO
SAO PAULO Oct 29 Loan-loss provisions at Banco Bradesco SA are currently at levels deemed comfortable, as Brazil's No. 2 private-sector bank expects defaults to rise slightly and gradually over the coming quarters, executives said on Thursday.
Bradesco is managing to lower fundraising costs, which is allowing it to capture a bigger portion of credit spreads as the risk perception of Brazilian borrowers worsens, Chief Financial Officer Luiz Carlos Angelotti said at a conference call to discuss third-quarter results. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 208.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 209.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9199 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)