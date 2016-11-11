SAO PAULO Nov 11 Improving confidence and
economic conditions will pave the way for a gradual recovery in
Brazil's banking industry next year, feeding into more demand
for credit, executives at Banco Bradesco SA said on Friday.
In a conference call to discuss third-quarter results, Chief
Executive Officer Luiz Carlos Trabuco said the country's
recession might have touched rock bottom, noting the economy
should react to policy stimulus next year. Demand for new loans
should gain momentum soon as a result, he said.
