Brazil's Bradesco sees lower defaults, loan book growth by year-end

SAO PAULO, July 27 (Reuters) - Banco Bradesco SA, Brazil's No. 3 listed bank, expects to cut loan-loss provisions in the coming quarters and throughout next year as defaults fall, executives told reporters on a Thursday conference call to discuss second quarter results.

Lending activity is likely to remain muted due to a slower-than-expected economic recovery, with loan book growing only from the fourth quarter onwards, they said. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves and Bruno Federowski; Writing by Bruno Federowski)