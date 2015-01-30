SAO PAULO Jan 30 Banco Bradesco SA's
, Brazil's second largest private-sector bank, is
unlikely to be affected by a potential wave of corporate
defaults and restructurings in Brazil thanks to its strict and
careful risk assessment policies, executives said on Friday.
While specific credit events could happen more frequently
this year, they are unlikely to "significantly impact Bradesco's
asset quality or force the bank to raise provision levels,"
Chief Financial Officer Luiz Carlos Angelotti said in a
conference call to discuss fourth-quarter earnings.
Asked how Bradesco will deal with Moody's Investors
Service's decision to lower state-controlled oil producer
Petróleo Brasileiro SA's debt ratings, Angelotti said
Bradesco "always carefully analyzes all situations with our
clients on a case-by-case basis." He declined to elaborate.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)