SAO PAULO Jan 30 Banco Bradesco SA
is prepared to weather an expected wave of corporate defaults
and debt restructurings in Brazil, executives said on Friday,
expecting strict risk assessment and provision policies to
protect the loan book of Brazil's No. 2 private sector lender.
While more "credit events" could take place this year, they
are unlikely to "significantly impact Bradesco's asset quality
or force the bank to raise provision levels," Chief Financial
Officer Luiz Carlos Angelotti said on a conference call to
discuss fourth-quarter earnings.
Worries about the impact of Moody's Investors Service's
decision to cut the debt rating of state-controlled oil producer
Petroleo Brasileiro SA are hurting confidence in
Brazilian banks. Petrobras, as the oil giant is known, is
Brazil's biggest corporate borrower and relies on all major
lenders to obtain funding.
The Petrobras downgrade was a main theme on the call,
overshadowing Bradesco's otherwise strong quarterly results. The
lender reported record recurring net income on Thursday that
beat analysts' estimates.
Bradesco shares shed 2.2 percent to 34 reais on Friday. An
index of financial companies trading on the São Paulo Stock
Exchange dropped 2 percent to a two-week low.
Analysts are concerned that Petrobras' access to capital
markets will be limited due to a massive corruption scandal, and
it will be forced to burn through cash and delay payments to
suppliers. That in turn could unleash a wave of defaults. Banks
in Brazil say that so far they are well equipped to navigate
such a scenario.
'CONSERVATIVE' RISK POLICY
CFO Angelotti said Bradesco has a "conservative" risk
assessment policy that makes the quality of its loan book more
solid. Asked whether the bank treats state-owned companies as
sovereign or corporate borrowers when assessing
creditworthiness, Angelotti answered corporate.
In response to questions about the Petrobras downgrade,
Angelotti said Bradesco "carefully analyzes credit events on a
case-by-case basis." He expects Bradesco to keep its coverage
ratio, which gauges a bank's ability to absorb potential losses
from non-performing loans, stable through 2015.
Moody's lowered all outstanding ratings of Petrobras, a sign
that further downgrades may come. Petrobras' unsecured debt
rating was lowered to Baa3, the lowest investment-grate ranking.
