SAO PAULO Oct 31 Banco Bradesco SA
sees scant room for further increases in lending rates even as
the central bank is expected to raise borrowing costs in Latin
America's largest economy for the upcoming quarters, executives
said on Friday.
Executives said on a conference call to discuss
third-quarter earnings that gross spreads are expected to trend
downwards next year as Brazil's No. 2 private-sector lender
moves forward with a plan to lend more in low-yielding, less
risky credit market segments.
Despite higher borrowing costs, Bradesco expects to improve
the structure of its funding costs in coming quarters, the
executives said. The central bank on Wednesday unexpectedly
raised the Selic overnight lending rate and signaled potential
similar moves for the coming months to head off inflation.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by James
Dalgleish)