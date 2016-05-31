By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer
SAO PAULO May 31 Shares in Banco Bradesco SA,
Brazil's No. 2 private-sector bank, posted their biggest
intraday drop in almost seven months on Tuesday after the
federal police accused Chief Executive Officer Luiz Carlos
Trabuco and two senior executives of wrongdoing in a sweeping
tax probe.
The office of Brazil's Prosecutor-General told Reuters that
a report from the federal police requesting charges against
Trabuco and the executives was received earlier in the day.
Bradesco, based in Osasco city, had no immediate comment.
According to a source briefed on the matter, the other two
Bradesco executives named in the report were Chief Financial
Officer Luiz Carlos Angelotti and Domingos de Abreu, a senior
vice president. The police had been investigating alleged
negotiations between the executives and tax auditors over the
elimination of a 3 billion-real ($828 million) fine that the
country's Tax Revenue Service had imposed on Bradesco.
Nonvoting shares, Bradesco's most widely traded
class of stock, fell as much as 7.3 percent to 22.23 reais, the
biggest intraday decline since Nov. 11. Voting shares
fell 3.4 percent, while Bradesco's New York-traded stock
tumbled 5.5 percent to $6.275 per American depositary receipt.
($1 = 3.6240 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Eduardo Simões in São Paulo and
Marcela Ayres in Brasilia; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)