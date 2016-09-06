NEW YORK, Sept 6 (IFR) - The Central American Bank for Economic Integration (Cabei) garnered another Rmb1bn (US$149.76m) on Friday in the Taiwanese bond market following a similar deal just days before.

The borrower printed a five-year bond at par to yield 4.20% on the back of Rmb1.7bn of demand. Interest for the Formosa bond came from investors in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore.

The lead bank was Standard Chartered, which also ran the books on a Rmb700m three-year Formosa bond for Cabei that priced earlier last week.

"We decided to do another one in light of the strong demand for the first one," said Ricardo Rico, head of capital markets at the Honduras-based bank.

"However we did five years this time in order to avoid a concentration in the three-year bucket." (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)