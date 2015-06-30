SANTIAGO, June 30 Banco de Chile, one
of Chile's largest banks, agreed last week to buy the credit
portfolio of the smaller Banco Penta, a source told Reuters on
Tuesday.
Local newspaper Diario Financiero reported earlier Tuesday
that Banco de Chile had offered $235 million last week to buy a
number of key assets of the corporate-focused Penta, ending
drawn-out negotiations that began in January.
But a source with knowledge of the deal told Reuters that
the sale only involved Penta's debt portfolio and was a "minor
operation."
Banco de Chile is controlled by Citigroup Inc and
Chile's powerful Luksic family.
Penta is going through a sale process at the same time as
its owners, Carlos Delano and Carlos Lavin, are being
investigated for fraud and bribery, as part of a wider probe
into illicit electoral campaign financing.
Neither Banco de Chile nor Penta were immediately available
for comment.
(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing
by Christian Plumb)