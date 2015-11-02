LISBON Nov 2 Bank Millennium, the Polish unit
of Portugal's lender Millennium bcp has enough capital
to face the prospects of a pricey foreign exchange conversion of
mortgage loans and a banking tax, Millennium BCP CEO said on
Monday.
Shares in both banks fell last week, hit by the prospects of
a bank tax in Poland after an election victory for the
Eurosceptic Law and Justice (PiS) party there, which seeks to
tax banks' assets at 0.39 percent next year.
"The PiS victory has its impacts," CEO Nuno Amado told
reporters, adding though that he expected negotiations to lead
to "a proportional and reasonable agreement" regarding the
conversion of mortgage loans. "As for the tax, we are awaiting
calmly, hoping for common sense."
"We think these impacts have been priced in in terms of
share prices and our analysis points to the bank being
sufficiently capitalised for these scenarios," he said,
expecting the issues to be resolved possibly by the end of the
year.
