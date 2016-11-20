LISBON Nov 20 Chinese conglomerate Fosun has agreed to buy a 16.7 percent stake in Portugal's largest listed bank, Millennium bcp, for 174.6 million euros ($185 million) via a reserved capital increase and confirmed its intention of raising that stake to up to 30 percent.

The deal will bolster the capital of BCP, which along with other Portuguese banks has been a cause of concern to investors as the country's banking system, saddled with debt and bad loans, is still reeling from two bank rescues by the state in 2014 and 2015.

Millennium bcp said in a statement on Sunday that as well as agreeing the deal, which followed Fosun's offer in July to take a 16.7 percent stake, the two signed a memorandum of understanding, where Fosun "expresses strong interest to subsequently raise its shareholding in BCP to around 30 percent" via primary or secondary market transactions.

Before that further increase to 30 percent, BCP shareholders have to raise stakeholders' voting rights limit to 30 percent from the current 20 percent. The bank said a shareholder meeting that had been due to take place on Monday will now be rescheduled to Dec. 19 and will include a vote on the proposed rights cap.

Under the terms of the deal, Fosun subscribed to the issue of 157,437,395 new BCP shares at a price of 1.1089 euros, below Friday's closing price of 1.249 euros.

Up to now, Angola's state oil company Sonangol was the largest shareholder in the Portuguese bank with a stake of 17.84 percent, followed by Spanish bank Sabadell with 5.07 percent. After the dilution of existing capital Fosun will become the largest shareholder with its 16.7 percent stake.

Fosun also agreed to a lock-up of any sale of shares subscribed by it in the capital increase for a period of three years.

A Fosun spokesman in Lisbon said investing in BCP was a big step in the Chinese company's internationalisation strategy. Fosun already owns Portugal's leading insurer Fidelidade, since 2014.

Fosun and Millennium bcp also agreed to jointly work on projects in the insurance business outside of Portugal. Millennium bcp has core operations in Poland, Angola and Mozambique. ($1 = 0.9447 euros) (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves and Andrei Khalip; Editing by Susan Fenton)