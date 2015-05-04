LISBON May 4 Portugal's largest listed bank Millennium bcp posted on Monday a bigger than expected rise in first quarter net profit, boosted by strong gains in net interest income.

First quarter net profit jumped to 70.4 million euros from a loss of 40.7 million euros the same period a year earlier. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast, on average, net profit of 44 million euros.

"After a very complex, difficult period...Millennium bcp returned to profits after four years of losses," chief executive Nuno Amado told reporters.

The bank struggled during Portugal's debt crisis, when it sought expensive state-backed loans.

Net interest income - the difference between interest charged on loans and interest paid on deposits - jumped 39 percent to 328.4 million euros, compared with analysts' forecast of 330 million euros.

The bank's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio reached 11.8 percent using phased-in criteria and 9.9 percent fully implemented.

Amado said improving capital ratios were helped by gains on bonds and by the sale of a stake of 15.4 percent of Bank Millennium in Poland. (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge)