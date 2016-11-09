(Adds details on loans, CEO explaining postponed rights vote)

By Sergio Goncalves

LISBON Nov 9 Portugal's largest listed bank, Millennium bcp, swung to a nine-month net loss of 251 million euros ($275 million) on Wednesday from a similar-sized profit last year after it took more charges for bad loans to clean up its books.

The bank said it booked 100 million euros in impairment charges in the third quarter, bringing the nine-month total to 400 million euros, to strengthen its coverage of non-performing loans to 99 percent from 91 percent a year ago.

CEO Nuno Amado said 2016 was "absolutely unusual in terms of impairments", which should not happen again. The bank's fully-implemented common equity Tier 1 ratio, a measure of its capital strength, also fell to 9.5 percent from 10 percent a year ago.

Capital levels at Portuguese banks have been a cause of concern to investors as the country's banking system, saddled with debt and bad loans, is still reeling from two bank rescues by the state in 2014 and 2015.

BCP is negotiating with Fosun Group, China's biggest private conglomerate, over its offer to buy a sizeable stake in the Portuguese bank, which should give a welcome capital boost.

In July, Fosun made a firm offer to buy a 16.7 percent stake in BCP via a dedicated capital increase and might boost that holding to 30 percent later.

Earlier on Wednesday, shareholders decided to postpone to Nov. 21 a vote on increasing a voting rights cap to 30 percent from 20 percent, which is a key condition of Fosun's offer.

Amado said the delay was due to the ongoing talks, which "are moving in a good direction" and should be over by Nov. 21.

The lender's net interest income rose 3.5 percent to 907 million euros on the back of a positive performance in Portugal and to a lesser extent abroad, the bank said. Operating costs fell 5 percent after the closure of branches and dismissals.

Core income rose 8.4 percent, reflecting a strong performance in Portugal, the bank said in a statement, adding that after stripping out one-off items, particularly the provisions, its consolidated profit improved to 74.5 million euros from 6.5 million a year ago.

The bank's shares closed 0.96 percent lower before the results were announced, outperforming the broader market in Lisbon which fell 1.5 percent on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.9143 euros)