LISBON Nov 2 Portugal's largest listed bank
Millennium bcp swung to a nine-month net profit of
264.5 million euros ($292 million) after a year-ago loss thanks
to a stronger-than-expected 21 percent jump in net interest
income and trading gains.
Net profit in January-September compared to a revised
year-ago loss of 109.5 million euros and came largely in line
with the average forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.
The bank said in a statement on Monday that net interest
income - the difference between interest charged on loans and
interest paid on deposits - rose to 957 million euros, compared
with analysts' forecast of 940 million euros.
Millennium bcp said it overall operating costs fell nearly 4
percent, including by over 8 percent in Portugal.
The bank also benefitted from a 55 percent rise in capital
gains to 554 million euros, mainly from the sale of Portuguese
bonds.
On Oct. 23, Millennium bcp's Polish arm, Bank Millennium
, posted a flat net profit of 493.5 million zlotys.
BCP's exposure to Poland has become a cause of investor concern
due to taxes and forex charges planned by Polish authorities for
lenders operating in the eastern European country.
The bank's common equity Tier 1 solvency ratio under
phased-in criteria improved slightly to 13.2 percent in
September from 13.1 in June and from 12.8 percent a year
earlier.
($1 = 0.9071 euros)
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves and Andrei Khalip)