LISBON Feb 1 Portugal's second-largest bank
Millennium bcp expected its profitability to more than
double by 2018 as it posted on Monday its first full-year net
profit since 2010, helped by growing net interest income and
cost cuts.
The bank said in a presentation that it targets a return on
equity rate of over 11 percent in 2018, up from 5.3 percent last
year, and a similar common equity Tier 1 solvency ratio equal to
or more than 11 percent.
For all of last year, the lender posted a net profit of 235
million euros ($256 million) after a loss of 227 million euros
in 2014, with net interest income - the difference between
interest charged on loans and interest paid on deposits - rising
17 percent to 1.3 billion euros.
Millennium bcp still posted a net loss of 29.2 million euros
in the last quarter of 2015, but it was much lower than 117
million a year earlier. The bank attributed it to one-offs worth
34 million euros, such as contributions to the mortgage fund,
fines and provisions for taxes.
($1 = 0.9182 euros)
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip and Sergio Goncalves)