SAO PAULO, July 24 Brazilian lender Banco
Daycoval SA said on Friday that a shareholder
assembly had approved a buyout plan by its controlling
shareholders, according to a securities filing.
The bank said it had hired Banco Santander Brasil SA
to advise on the deal.
The Dayan family, which owns 72 percent of Daycoval,
presented a plan to delist the company last month, buying out
minority shareholders for about 623 million reais ($186
million).
The bank, which provides corporate and banking services, is
the latest company to delist from the São Paulo Stock Exchange
as a severe market downturn gives controlling shareholders the
opportunity to eliminate the cost of having a company listed.
($1 = 3.36 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Ken Wills)