SAO PAULO Jan 9 The board of Brazil's state-run bank Banco do Brasil nominated Tarcisio Jose Massote de Godoy as its president, the bank said in a securities filing on Friday.

Godoy was selected by President Dilma Rousseff's new Finance Minister Joaquim Levy, the filing said. Banco do Brasil is the country's largest bank by assets. (Reporting by by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by David Gregorio)