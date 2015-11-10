(Rewrites throughout with comments and details of repurchase)
SAO PAULO Nov 10 State-controlled Banco do
Brasil SA offered to buy up to $600 million worth of perpetual
and senior global notes, the latest in a number of Brazilian
companies aiming to reduce their exposure to foreign debt.
In a statement on Tuesday, Brazil's largest lender by assets
said it could buy up to $300 million worth of 9 percent
perpetual and 9.25 percent perpetual subordinated bonds, while
repurchasing no more than $100 million worth of the 3.875
percent senior note due in 2022.
For many Brazilian banks and companies, long-term
dollar-denominated funding has turned expensive after a 30
percent drop in the real this year stoked hedging costs.
Last quarter, Brazilian markets went through their worst rout in
13 years on concerns that slowing Chinese growth and escalating
political turmoil may lead the country to lose investment-grade
ratings next year.
Still, investors questioned the move, arguing the bank could
have done better buying back either the 8.50 percent perpetual
note, considered the bank's least efficient
capital hybrid security, or the 6.25 percent perpetual note
, which is trading below 60 cents on the dollar.
The latter would have also pulled the bank's yield curve higher
at a lower cost, they said.
In addition, the tender may reduce Banco do Brasil's Tier 1
capital, a measure of financial strength that compares the core
equity and the risk-weighted assets of a lender.
"The current exercise will now pose a question to investors
on how Banco do Brasil will replenish this regulatory capital,"
said Ulisses de Oliveira, who manages $88 million in emerging
market, high-yield bonds at São Paulo-based Galloway Gestora de
Recursos. "This liability is awkward."
According to a source with direct involvement in the deal,
Banco do Brasil was sounded out by global investors willing to
participate in a tender. The investment-banking units of Banco
do Brasil, Citigroup Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co
are managing the deal.
Investors who tender every $1,000 in principal amount by
Nov. 24 will receive $752.50, $777.50 and $872.50, respectively,
on top of a $30 early tender premium. The all-cash offer expires
before midnight on Dec. 9, the statement said.
