SAO PAULO Feb 10 Brazilian state-run lender
Banco do Brasil SA on Tuesday tapped José Maurício
Pereira Coelho as chief financial officer, following the
unexpected departure of Ivan Monteiro last week.
In a statement, the Brasilia-based bank said Coelho, 48,
would replace Monteiro immediately. A 27-year veteran of Banco
do Brasil, Coelho was formerly the bank's finance director and
head of capital markets underwriting.
The bank also named Raul Francisco Moreira, 43, to replace
Alexandre Abreu as senior vice president for retail banking, the
statement added. Moreira, also with 27 years of experience at
the state bank, was formerly in charge of Banco do Brasil's card
business.
Abreu was named chief executive officer of Brazil's largest
bank by assets last Friday. The prior CEO, Aldemir Bendine, quit
to take the top post at state-controlled oil producer Petróleo
Brasileiro SA. Monteiro also left for the company,
commonly known as Petrobras, to take on the CFO post.
