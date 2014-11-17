BRIEF-Pershing Square Holdings says NAV per share as of 18 April $17.99
* Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. releases regular weekly net asset value as of 18 April 2017
SAO PAULO Nov 17 State-run Banco do Brasil SA is in talks with card payment processor Cielo SA over ways to expand the bank's electronic payment transactions and make them more efficient, a securities filing showed on Monday.
The bank said that the negotiations had not yet been concluded and that it would inform the market of any developments. (Reporting by Asher Levine; editing by Jason Neely)
* Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. releases regular weekly net asset value as of 18 April 2017
* Quarterly consolidated provisions for losses were $573 million, up 32 percent from $434 million a year ago