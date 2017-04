(widens distribution. No changes to text)

SAO PAULO Dec 11 Loan delinquencies at state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA are likely to remain at current level throughout next year, with potential swings following normal seasonal patterns, Chief Executive Officer Aldemir Bendine said on Thursday.

