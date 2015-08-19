(Adds size of bank's loan book, updates share movements)
By Alberto Alerigi Jr and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Aug 19 Banco do Brasil SA
on Wednesday raised its limits on loan exposure to the nation's
largest firms, a sign that President Dilma Rousseff is again
using state-controlled lenders to help stem the fallout from a
deep recession.
Brazil's No. 1 bank by assets upped the maximum threshold
for loan book exposure to conglomerates by 15 billion reais,
Chief Risk Officer Walter Malieni said at a news conference in
São Paulo. The bank will extend 9 billion reais ($2.6 billion)
in fresh credit to a "wide array of productive sectors" hurt by
the country's broad economic downturn.
Part of those efforts include freeing up to 3.1 billion
reais in loans to auto and auto parts producers, which need to
pay mounting debts with suppliers. Automakers will act as
guarantors for some of the loans, which should help diminish
default risks, Malieni noted.
Banco do Brasil shares fell almost 5 percent in São Paulo,
their biggest drop since mid-December, amid investor concerns
that the government's political goals were a more important
priority than profitability. The stock traded at 18.54 reais as
of 4 p.m. local time (2100 GMT), the lowest level in almost 1
1/2 years.
The size of Banco do Brasil's loan book was 708.5 billion
reais as of the end of June.
The decision came a day after state lender Caixa Econômica
Federal offered carmakers and auto parts producers
lower borrowing costs for some types of loans as long as they
hold off on dismissing staff.
"By protecting jobs, we are protecting the country's banking
system," Banco do Brasil Chief Executive Officer Alexandre Abreu
said at the news conference.
The measures revived concerns about a fresh round of state
intervention in the banking industry, something Rousseff tried
during her first term in office, analysts said. Economists
expect Brazil's gross domestic product to shrink in 2015 and
next year, which would be the first consecutive annual
contractions since the 1930s.
The move does not run counter to government efforts to
narrow its budget deficit, Finance Minister Joaquim Levy told
reporters in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday.
When Levy announced those efforts early this year, he wanted
state banks to look for funding outside National Treasury funds
or grow their loan books at a more moderate pace.
Exporters will have an additional $7 billion worth of trade
financing lines from Banco do Brasil, after the lender raised
maximum loan book exposure limits on the segment, its executives
said.
($1 = 3.4837 Brazilian reais)
