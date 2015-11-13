BRIEF-Trez Capital Junior Mortgage Investment Corp Q1 book value per share $8.32
* Trez Capital Junior Mortgage Investment Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results
SAO PAULO Nov 13 Banco do Brasil SA, the nation's largest lender by assets, is ready to increase reserves in order to prevent capital metrics from getting too close to regulatory thresholds, Chief Financial Officer José Mauricio Coelho said on Friday. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, Editing by Franklin Paul)
SEOUL, May 12 Global commodities trader Cargill Inc sees oversupply in global grains market remaining for a long time due to good harvests and a rise in storage, Chief Executive Officer David MacLennan said on Friday.