SAO PAULO Feb 11 State-controlled Banco do
Brasil SA, Brazil's largest bank by assets, announced
on Wednesday the following operating estimates for this year:
1) Banco do brasil forecasts loan book growth between 7
percent and 11 percent this year, compared with a 10 percent
expansion in cerdit last year.
2) The bank forecasts recurring return on equity between 14
percent and 17 percent this year, compared with 15.1 percent in
average during 2014.
3) Banco do Brasil expects net interest income growth
between 9 percent and 13 percent for this year. Last year, the
indicator rose 8.8 percent.
4) Banco do Brasil forecasts fee income growth between 7
percent and 10 percent this year, compared with 7.6 percent last
year.
5) The bank expects growth in sales, general and
administrative expenses between 5 percent and 8 percent this
year. In 2014, the so-called non-interest expense line climbed
7.1 percent.
6) Loan-loss provision expenses will stay between the
equivalent of 2.7 percent and 3.1 percent of outstanding loans
this year, compared with and observed ratio of 2.9 percent in
2014.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)