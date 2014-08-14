UPDATE 1-China WMP growth eases in Q1 amid crackdown - regulator
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
SAO PAULO Aug 14 State-run Banco do Brasil SA , Brazil's largest bank by assets, beat second-quarter profit estimates by a large margin on Thursday after net interest income unexpectedly jumped.
Recurring net income, or profit excluding one-time items, reached 3.002 billion reais ($1.32 billion) in the quarter, up 23.2 percent from the first quarter and 14 percent from the same period last year, according to a securities filing. A Reuters poll forecast recurring profit of 2.579 billion reais in average for the quarter.
Recurring return on equity, a gauge of profitability among banks, reached 17.1 percent in the quarter, well above the poll's 14 percent average estimate.
The Brasilia-based lender, Brazil's largest by assets, also revised its estimate for recurring return on equity this year to a range between 14 percent and 17 percent, compared with 12 percent to 15 percent in February. Expected growth in gross interest income was raised to 5 percent to 9 percent this year from a prior guidance of 3 percent to 7 percent guidance.
($1 = 2.28 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
VIENNA, April 22 The European Central Bank has decided on interest rates and bond purchases for the rest of 2017 and will decide what to do beyond that in the second half of this year, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said in an interview published on Saturday.