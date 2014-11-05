MOVES-Citigroup, Northern Trust, Morningstar Credit Ratings
April 17 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
SAO PAULO Nov 5 State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA missed on Wednesday third-quarter profit estimates, in a quarter marked by a slower-than-expected gain in interest income.
The Brasilia-based bank, Brazil's largest, earned recurring net income of 2.885 billion reais ($1.2 billion) in the quarter, compared with an average estimate of 3.014 billion reais in the poll.
Recurring return on equity, a gauge of profitability, came in at 16.1 percent, slightly above the poll's 15.9 percent estimate.
($1 = 2.4959 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
SAO PAULO, April 17 HNA Airport Holding Group Co Ltd is close to buying out the stake that engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA has in Brazil's second-busiest international airport, a person briefed on the matter said on Monday, partly solving an impasse with a government agency over licensing rights.