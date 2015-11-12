BRIEF-Bookrunner says Belgian State to dispose 31.2 mln shares in BNP Paribas
* BNP Paribas: Bookrunner says the Belgian State, via the federal holding and investment company, announces its intention to dispose of 31,2 million shares of BNP Paribas
SAO PAULO Nov 12 State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA, the nation's largest lender by assets, posted on Thursday third-quarter profit that missed estimates as surging loan-loss provisions and deteriorating loan book quality offset rising interest and fee income.
Last quarter, Brasilia-based Banco do Brasil earned 2.881 billion reais ($766 million) in recurring net income, a gauge of profit excluding one-time items, according to a securities filing. The number was below an average estimate of 3.017 billion reais in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
ISLAMABAD, May 3 Pakistan's central bank appointed a new acting governor on Wednesday after the government declined to re-appoint the current governor, the bank said in a statement.