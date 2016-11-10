SAO PAULO Nov 10 State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA missed third-quarter profit estimates on Thursday, after a jump in taxes and non-interest expenses more than offset robust interest income trends at the nation's largest bank by assets.

Recurring net income at Brasilia-based Banco do Brasil came in at 2.337 billion reais ($722 million) last quarter, below average consensus estimates of 2.469 billion reais for the period. Return on equity was 9.9 percent, slightly up from the second quarter but below a consensus 12 percent.

($1 = 3.2365 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)