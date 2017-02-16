Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
SAO PAULO Feb 16 Banco do Brasil SA, the country's largest bank by assets, missed fourth-quarter profit estimates on Thursday as a bigger-than-expected jump in loan-loss provisions offset resilient interest and fee income.
The Brasilia-based, state-controlled lender earned 1.747 billion reais ($572 million) in recurring net income, below the average consensus estimates of 1.927 billion reais compiled by Thomson Reuters. The measure of profit before one-time items dropped 25 percent from the third quarter.
Recurring return on equity slumped to 7.2 percent, the lowest in at least seven years. It came in at below the 8.2 percent consensus estimate for ROE in the fourth quarter.
($1 = 3.0565 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by John Stonestreet)
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.