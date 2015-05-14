(Recasts to add details on results)
SAO PAULO May 14 State-controlled Banco do
Brasil SA slightly missed first-quarter profit
estimates on Thursday as loan-loss provisions soared amid an
economic downturn and as an unexpected fall in fee income offset
a decline in expenses.
The Brasilia-based lender set aside a record 5.99 billion
reais to cover consumer and, especially, corporate loans gone
sour during the quarter. Defaults rose slightly in the quarter
as management stepped up efforts to recover bad credit and
reclassify riskier loans.
Recurring net income, a measure of profit before one-time
items, totaled 3.025 billion reais ($995 million) in the first
three months of the year, compared with an average estimate of
3.033 billion reais in a Reuters poll.
Executives plan to discuss earnings at a news conference
later in the day.
Loan disbursements increased at the slowest pace in a year,
rising 0.8 percent from the fourth quarter to 704.4 billion
reais. Interest income rose 3.7 percent, less than forecasts in
the poll, signaling growth came from sustained increases in
borrowing costs and the price of insurance policies and more
trading of financial securities.
Fee income, or revenue from the sale of financial services,
surprisingly fell 7.2 percent, while provisions jumped over 15
percent from the prior three months. General and administrative
expenses shrank 5.4 percent in the quarter, helping keep annual
growth below inflation.
The bank targets expenses to rise between 5 percent and 8
percent this year.
Recurring return on equity, a widely followed gauge of
profitability for banks, came in at 14.5 percent in the first
quarter, below the poll's estimate of 15.7 percent. Guidance for
the indicator, known as ROE, ranges between 14 percent and 17
percent for the year.
($1 = 3.0412 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves Editing
by W Simon)