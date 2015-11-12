SAO PAULO Nov 12 State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA, Brazil's largest bank by assets, announced on Thursday the following operating estimates for this year:

1) The bank forecasts recurring return on equity, a gauge of profitability, between 13 percent and 16 percent, compared with a prior range estimate of 14 percent to 17 percent originally unveiled in February.

2) Banco do Brasil expects net interest income growth between 11 percent and 15 percent for this year, unchanged from the last guidance revision.

3) Banco do Brasil forecasts growth in the corporate loan book between 5 percent and 9 percent this year, down from a prior estimate of 7 percent to 11 percent.

4) Banco do Brasil expects fee income growth between 7 percent and 10 percent this year, up from prior guidance between 3 percent and 6 percent.

5) Twelve-month trailing loan-loss provision expenses are expected to stay between the equivalent of 3.1 percent and 3.5 percent of average outstanding loans this year, unchanged from the prior guidance revision. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)