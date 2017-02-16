Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
SAO PAULO Feb 16 State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA, Brazil's biggest bank by assets, announced on Thursday the following operating estimates for this year:
1) The bank set a target for recurring net income, or profit before one-time items, of 9.5 billion to 12.5 billion reais ($3.11 billion to $4.09 billion). That represents an increase of as much as 66 percent from 7.2 billion last year.
2) Banco do Brasil set a target for growth in interest income before loan-losses of zero to 4 percent. Last year it rose 12.2 percent.
3) The bank set a target for loan book growth of 1 to 4 percent. Last year it shrank 8.5 percent.
4) Banco do Brasil set a target for loan-loss provision expenses net of recoveries of 20.5 billion to 23.5 billion reais. The indicator ended last year at 27 billion reais.
5) The bank set a goal for fee income growth of 6 to 9 percent. Last year it rose 6.8 percent.
6) Banco do Brasil targets non-interest expense growth of 1.5 to 4.5 percent. Expenses rose 3.5 percent in 2016.
($1 = 3.0565 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Jason Neely)
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.