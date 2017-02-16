Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
SAO PAULO Feb 16 Profitability will come first over market share position for Banco do Brasil SA, as part of efforts to reduce an existing return-on-equity gap with private-sector peers, Chief Executive Officer Paulo Rogêrio Caffarelli said on Thursday.
In an event to discuss fourth-quarter results, Caffarelli said interest income at the state-controlled bank is expected to grow faster than the average of rivals this year. Caffarelli's comments helped shares reverse early losses, and the stock was adding 1.3 percent to 32.27 reais in midmorning trading in São Paulo. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.