SAO PAULO Aug 13 State-controlled Banco do
Brasil SA, the nation's largest lender by assets, sees signs
that loan disbursements will gain steam in the second half of
the year even as the outlook for Latin America's largest economy
remains grim.
In a news conference to discuss second-quarter results,
Chief Executive Officer Alexandre Abreu said efforts to raise
provisions reflect an ongoing deterioration in risk perception.
He expects Banco do Brasil to keep defaulted loans
stable at around 2 percent of outstanding loans in coming
months.
(Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal;
Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)