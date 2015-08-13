SAO PAULO Aug 13 State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA, the nation's largest lender by assets, sees signs that loan disbursements will gain steam in the second half of the year even as the outlook for Latin America's largest economy remains grim.

In a news conference to discuss second-quarter results, Chief Executive Officer Alexandre Abreu said efforts to raise provisions reflect an ongoing deterioration in risk perception. He expects Banco do Brasil to keep defaulted loans stable at around 2 percent of outstanding loans in coming months. (Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)