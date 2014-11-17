(Recasts to add details, share performance throughout)
SAO PAULO Nov 17 State-controlled Banco do
Brasil SA, Brazil's biggest bank by assets, and card
payment processor Cielo SA are in talks over ways to
expand the bank's credit card payment processing operations.
In separate securities filings distributed on Monday, the
companies said talks on the matter have not yet been concluded.
Banco do Brasil owns a 28.6 percent stake in Cielo, which in
turn is Brazil's No. 1 card payment processor.
Talks between Cielo and Banco do Brasil's BB Elo Cartões
Participações SA come as payment processors in Brazil brace for
the end of card brand exclusivities this year.
In recent weeks, Elo, American Express and HiperCard card
brands agreed to full acceptance by Cielo and smaller rivals
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA's Rede and Banco Santander Brasil SA's
GetNet.
A partnership with Cielo could help Banco do Brasil catch up
on Itaú and Santander Brasil, whose units Rede and GetNet have
expanded and gained market share from Cielo rapidly over the
past year by taking advantage of the lenders' distribution
networks.
Banks are relying on growth in fee income-related activities
such as cards to offset lackluster demand for credit in Latin
America's largest economy.
Shares of Banco do Brasil gained 3.1 percent to 25.24 reais,
while Cielo rose 0.1 percent to 39.15 reais.
(Reporting by Asher Levine and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing
by Jason Neely and W Simon)