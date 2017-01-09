U.S. 1-month T-bill sale dinged in heavy supply
NEW YORK, May 30 Investors on Tuesday gave a cold shoulder to the latest supply of U.S. one-month Treasury bills as the government offered $142 billion worth of short-term debt.
SAO PAULO Jan 9 Shares in Banco do Brasil SA took their biggest plunge in almost a month on Monday after the country's largest bank by assets cut estimated profitability targets and raised loan-loss provision metrics for 2016.
Shares of the state-controlled bank, which led losses in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index, fell as much as 4.3 percent to 27.63 reais in early trading. The bank on Saturday said provisions probably ended last year between 4.5 percent and 4.6 percent of average loan book, from a prior interval of 4 percent to 4.4 percent. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski)
