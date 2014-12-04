SHANGHAI/HONG KONG Dec 4 Chinese brokerage Haitong Securities Ltd is in talks to buy the investment banking unit of the bailed-out Portuguese lender Banco Espirito Santo (BES), according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

Haitong, which raised $1.7 billion through a Hong Kong listing in 2012, has been looking to expand into overseas markets, as a way to help Chinese clients to buy foreign assets.

The person did not disclose the potential acquisition price.

Bank of Portugal rescued BES using 4.9 billion euros ($6.03 billion) of public funds in August this year and the central bank is now seeking to recoup those funds by selling parts of the businesses.

Haitong is looking to buy Banco Espirito Santo de Investimento SA, BES's investment banking arm, the person said, declining to be identified as the information is not public.

Haitong shares were halted on Thursday pending an announcement. A spokesman for Haitong declined to comment when asked about the acquisition, but said the company would make a statement Thursday night.

Spokespeople for BES's investment bank did not respond to emails and phone calls seeking comment.

(1 US dollar = 0.8123 euro) (Reporting by David Li and Vicky Bi; Additional reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Denny Thomas and Kenneth Maxwell)