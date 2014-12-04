(Recasts, adds analyst reaction, details of other deals)
By David Li and Vicky Bi
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG Dec 4 Chinese brokerage
Haitong Securities Ltd is in talks to buy
Portuguese bank Banco Espirito Santo's (BES) investment banking
unit as Chinese finance firms snap up more overseas assets to
try to offset slowing growth at home.
A purchase of the bailed-out Portuguese lender's unit would
be Haitong's first acquisition outside China and Hong Kong as
Chinese financial companies scoop up assets of Western banks
hammered by bad debts.
It would be the highest-profile overseas deal by a Chinese
brokerage since Citic Securities Citic, China's
largest brokerage, purchased CLSA from French bank Credit
Agricole SA for $1.25 billion in 2013.
Haitong said in a statement late on Thursday it's in talks
to buy Banco Espirito Santo de Investimento SA (BESI), BES's
investment banking arm, confirming an earlier Reuters story.
A person with direct knowledge of the matter earlier
declined to disclose how much Haitong might pay for the
business. The person declined to be identified as the talks were
not public at the time.
Local media in Portugal have valued BESI at around 400
million euros ($493 million).
A spokesman for BESI did not offer any immediate comment
when contacted by Reuters.
Portugal's central bank rescued BES using 4.9 billion euros
of public funds in August this year and is now seeking to recoup
those funds through asset sales.
BESI, the largest investment bank in Portugal, made a net
profit of 3 million euros in the first half of 2014 while its
parent BES made a net loss of 3.6 billion euros in the same
period, according to the company's website. BESI employs about
1,000 people and had 5.8 billion euros in assets at the end of
June 2014.
Haitong raised $1.7 billion through a Hong Kong share
listing in 2012. It said in the prospectus for that deal it was
setting aside about 35 percent of proceeds "for strategic
acquisitions of overseas securities firms and/or further
expansion of our overseas securities business."
In October last year China Construction Bank Corp bought
Brazil's Banco Industrial e Comercial SA, a mid-sized
lender with a large portfolio of bad loans.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China bought 80 percent of
Standard Bank's Argentina SA from Standard Bank London Holdings
PLC for an estimated $600 million in cash in 2011.
"It's been very rare to have the opportunity globally in the
last five years to buy a controlling stake in any sizeable
financial company, so it's an opportunistic buy," said Jim
Antos, banking analyst at Mizuho Securities Asia.
Haitong shares were halted on Thursday ahead of the
announcement. Haitong's shares have risen 44 percent so far this
year in Shanghai, outpacing a 27 percent rise in the Shanghai
CSI 300 index.
(1 US dollar = 0.8121 euro)
