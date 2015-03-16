India's Ambuja Cements to study merits of merger with ACC
MUMBAI, May 5 India's Ambuja Cements Ltd said on Friday it was considering the merits of a merger with its subsidiary ACC Ltd.
March 16 Banco Madrid:
* Spanish Economy Secretary Inigo Fernandez de Mesa says at event in Madrid there will be no state aid for Banco Madrid
* Says deposit guarantee fund will cover depositors
* Banco Madrid filed for bankruptcy on Monday Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jesus Aguado, Editing by Sarah White)
LONDON, May 5 The board of Man Group, the world's biggest listed hedge fund, was hit by a fresh revolt over excessive pay at its annual general meeting on Friday, after more than a quarter of investors opposed its 2016 payouts.