MILAN May 16 Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano plan to nearly double their combined net income before extraordinary items to 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in 2019 as they merge to create Italy's third-largest banking group.

The two lenders presented on Monday the business plan for the merger agreed in March when they struck a long-awaited deal to give birth to a bank with 171 billion euros in assets, 2,500 branches and more than 25,000 staff.

The two banks said the new group would have 2,082 branches in 2019 and 1,800 people would be laid off using redundancy incentives.

($1 = 0.8823 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini)