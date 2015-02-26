BRIEF-State Bank of India seeks bids from investment banks to manage planned share sale
* Says to select and appoint up to 6 merchant bankers for QIP/FPO
MILAN Feb 26 Italy's Banco Popolare said on Thursday the European Central Bank had set a transitional Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 9.4 percent as a specific capital requirement for the bank.
The lender had a CET 1 ratio of 11.9 percent at the end of December. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Danilo Masoni)
SYDNEY, May 9 Australia approved foreign investments worth almost a third more in fiscal 2016 than the previous year, as more Chinese buyers piled into the already red-hot residential property market, government data published on Tuesday showed.