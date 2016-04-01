MILAN, April 1 Italian cooperative lender Banco Popolare said on Friday that it could carry out a planned 1 billion euro cash call in the first half of this year if market conditions allow it.

The capital increase is aimed at bolstering the bank's financial strength as it prepares to merge with Banca Popolare di Milano. The two banks agreed to a tie-up last week.

The board of Banco Popolare called a shareholder meeting on May 6-7 to approve the cash call, which could include a share sale or the issuing of a convertible bond.

The bank said in a statement that the move would boost its Core Tier 1 fully-phased ratio, a key measure of financial strength, to 14.9 percent. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)