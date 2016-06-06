MILAN, June 6 The rights to buy into a 1 billion
euro ($1.1 billion) share issue at Italy's fourth-largest bank
Banco Popolare fell sharply at open on Monday, the
first day of the cash call needed to seal a merger with rival
Banca Popolare di Milano.
By 0705 GMT the rights lost 12.3 percent at 0.895 euros.
Shares in Banco Popolare lost 2.7 percent to 2.87 euros each,
following a 5 percent drop on Friday.
A Milan-based trader said small investors may be selling the
rights.
Banco Popolare is selling new shares at 2.14 euros apiece
offering nine new ordinary shares for every seven already held.
($1 = 0.8817 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)