MILAN, June 2 Italy's fourth-largest lender,
Banco Popolare, priced its planned 1 billion euro ($1
billion) share issue on Thursday at a 49 percent discount to its
current stock price, in contrast to the brutal penny-stock
valuations forced on two weaker peers.
Even at a steep discount, a well-supported Banco Popolare
issue would be a relief for the Italian banking industry, the
euro zone's fourth biggest, which is saddled with 360 billion
euros in bad debts and dogged by recent bank failures and a
failed listing.
Banco Popolare is raising money to help secure the future of
its 171 billion euro marriage with peer Banca Popolare di Milano
to create Italy's third-largest bank.
The cooperative lender said it would sell 465.6 million new
shares at 2.14 euros each, roughly half the closing price of
4.17 euros or a third less than its theoretical price taking
into account share dilution and the amount raised.
It is offering nine new shares for every seven held.
Its shares have slumped in the run-up to the issue, down
nearly 70 percent this year, but its call for cash has roused
more interest than seen in the flopped capital raising by two
smaller banks over the past five weeks.
The issue is fully backed by underwriters Mediobanca and
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, in contrast to the offerings of
Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca which have both
required the support of a new banking bail-out fund.
The state-backed Atlante fund bought almost all of Vicenza's
1.5 billion euro offer and a listing was aborted. The fund is
also ready to be buyer of last resort for Veneto Banca's 1
billion euro IPO. Both banks have penny-stock valuations.
Banco Popolare, whose Tier 1 capital ratio stood at 12.5
percent at the end of the first quarter, last tapped
shareholders for cash in 2014 when it raised 1.5 billion euros.
Shareholders can trade their rights from Monday to June 22,
the day before Britain votes on its European Union membership,
an event that could make big waves across global markets.
