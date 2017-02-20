LONDON, Feb 20 (IFR) - Banca Popolare di Vicenza has opened books on a partial remarketing of a €3bn 0.50% 2020 senior unsecured bond, according to a lead.

Leads Banca IMI and Morgan Stanley have started marketing the expected €1bn deal (BBB+/BBBH, Fitch/DBRS) at initial price thoughts of BTPS 4.5% 02/2020 plus 65bp area.

The bond, issued and retained earlier this month, benefits from a state guarantee. Leads are aiming to sell the notes later on Monday. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Robert Smith)