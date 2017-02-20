Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
LONDON, Feb 20 (IFR) - Banca Popolare di Vicenza has opened books on a partial remarketing of a €3bn 0.50% 2020 senior unsecured bond, according to a lead.
Leads Banca IMI and Morgan Stanley have started marketing the expected €1bn deal (BBB+/BBBH, Fitch/DBRS) at initial price thoughts of BTPS 4.5% 02/2020 plus 65bp area.
The bond, issued and retained earlier this month, benefits from a state guarantee. Leads are aiming to sell the notes later on Monday. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Robert Smith)
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.