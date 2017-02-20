LONDON, Feb 20 (IFR) - Banca Popolare di Vicenza has revised guidance for the partial remarketing of a €3bn 0.50% 2020 senior unsecured bond, according to a lead.

Guidance for the expected €1bn deal (BBB+/BBBH, Fitch/DBRS) has been tightened to 60bp area (+/-2bp, will price in range) over the 4.5% February 2020 BTP from an initial plus 65bp area.

Orders have passed €2.1bn via lead managers Banca IMI and Morgan Stanley. Books are due to close 11.15am UK time.

The bond, issued and retained earlier this month, benefits from a state guarantee. Leads are aiming to sell the notes later on Monday. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand)