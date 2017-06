MILAN Feb 6 Italian mid-tier lender Banco Popolare said on Monday it was offering to buy back 12 hybrid bonds with an overall outstanding amount of 4 billion euros ($5.25 bln).

The operation, which runs from Monday to Feb. 15, targets the full nominal amount of the bonds, a spokesman for the bank said. ($1 = 0.7621 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za)