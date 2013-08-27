MILAN Aug 27 The chief executive of Banco Popolare said on Tuesday the Italian bank had no interest in a possible tie-up, denying a press report that the bank had had informal contacts with domestic peer Banca Popolare di Milano about possible consolidation in the sector.

"I have my own house to think about, I need to further strengthen it, I have no contacts and no interest for possible tie-ups," Chief Executive Pier Francesco Saviotti said during a conference call.

