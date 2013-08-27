Italy's Target 2 liabilities reach new high in March
MILAN, April 7 Italy's Target 2 liabilities rose to a new record high in March pointing to growing imbalances in the position of different central banks within the euro zone.
MILAN Aug 27 The chief executive of Banco Popolare said on Tuesday the Italian bank had no interest in a possible tie-up, denying a press report that the bank had had informal contacts with domestic peer Banca Popolare di Milano about possible consolidation in the sector.
"I have my own house to think about, I need to further strengthen it, I have no contacts and no interest for possible tie-ups," Chief Executive Pier Francesco Saviotti said during a conference call.
(Reporting by Andrea Mandala and Silvia Aloisi, editing by Valentina Za)
MILAN, April 7 Italy's Target 2 liabilities rose to a new record high in March pointing to growing imbalances in the position of different central banks within the euro zone.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 07 (Fitch) Dutch life insurers' Solvency II ratios are likely to feel the biggest impact from the proposed cut to the ultimate forward rate (UFR), but the plan to gradually reduce the rate over several years will give firms time to bolster capital and offset the impact, Fitch Ratings says. We do not expect the UFR reduction to lead to any of the large Dutch insurance groups' Solvency II ratios falling below around 140%, th
* March total securities market turnover value was at s$29.1 billion, up 3% month-on-month and up 7% year-on-year, over 23 trading days.