BRIEF-Kenedix Retail REIT will raise 898.2 mln yen in private placement of new units
* Says it plans to issue 4,000 units via private placement and will raise 898.2 million yen in total, with subscription date May 16 and payment date on May 17
MILAN Nov 10 Italy's Banco Popolare is holding some "speficic" merger discussions, its chief executive said on Tuesday, as cooperative lenders in the country size each other up for potential tie-ups.
"We speak with many but we have something specific on the table that we're following," Pier Francesco Saviotti told an analyst call.
"Things must be done properly and I believe we'll manage to do well."
Italy has reformed large cooperative banks such as Banco Popolare, making it easier for these lenders to be taken over and triggering defensive merger talks.
(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
* Says it plans to issue 4,000 units via private placement and will raise 898.2 million yen in total, with subscription date May 16 and payment date on May 17
May 12 Hungary's OTP Bank Deputy CEO Laszlo Bencsik tells press conference: